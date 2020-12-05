COVID-19: CT Hair Salons Now Cleared To Use Hair Dryers After They Were Initially Banned

Hair salons in Connecticut will be permitted to use blow dryers when they begin reopening next week, according to Gov. Ned Lamont’s office.

Lamont said initially that hair salons choosing to reopen on Wednesday, May 20, would not be allowed to use blow dryers, citing concerns of particles circulating through the air amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, on Monday, May 11, David Lehman, the commissioner of the state Department of Economic and Community Development, said the ban will now be updated to guidance saying blow-drying is to be done “as needed,” after receiving pushback from salon owners.

For salons, they must adhere to certain guidelines laid out by the state:

Maximum 50 percent capacity;

Appointments only;

Waiting rooms closed;

Work stations must be six feet apart;

Physical barriers where possible;

Contactless payments;

Tools soaked in disinfectant between clients;

Hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes at entrance points;

High-contact areas and bathrooms cleaned frequently;

Must limit conversation where possible;

Employees have to wear face masks and face shields or eye protection;

Employees have to provide clean smock for each customer;

Customers have to wear face masks or cloth face coverings;

Increased ventilation and airflow where possible.

Before reopening, hair salons and barbershops must appoint a program administrator who is accountable for enforcing new COVID-19 rules, train staff on proper social distancing protocols, and develop a cleaning plan to "ensure it is clear which employees are responsible for implementing the plans."

"As Connecticut's hair salons and barbershops reopen, the most important consideration will be the health and safety of employees and patrons," state officials said. "Hair salons & barbershops are high-contact environments that necessitate interaction in violation of social distancing rules; however, adherence to the rules developed by the State of Connecticut can mitigate the risk this contact poses.

"Businesses should exercise caution throughout the phases of reopening, ensuring strict adherence to the protocols listed here. Those businesses that are not able to meet these by May 20, shall delay opening until they are able.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.