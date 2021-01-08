COVID-19: CT Flu Cases Plummet Amid Pandemic

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, health officials in Connecticut are reporting a lower than the normal number of flu cases.

On Friday, Jan. 8, the state Department of Public Health released the state's latest flu numbers which showed that, as of Saturday, Jan. 2, only 32 people had tested positive for flu in the state.

Of the 32, 11 people were hospitalized and only one person died, said officials with the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

In addition to the low number of cases, the number of people getting the flu also dropped from 1.17 percent to just .95 percent, the department said.

At the same time last year, the state said 1,613 people had tested positive for the flu with 472 people hospitalized and seven deaths.

