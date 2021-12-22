COVID-19: CT Confirms 6,000 New Daily Infections; Here's Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

Thousands of new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Connecticut Department of Public Health as the positive infection rate rose up near 9 percent.

In the latest update provided by the Department of Health, nearly 67,000 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut on Monday, Dec. 20, resulting in 6,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a daily positive infection rate of 8.98 percent, up from under 7 percent the previous day.

Connecticut is also now reporting more than 9,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

New cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Connecticut, bringing the total to more than 40 since the new strain threatened to become the dominant one statewide.

Three more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, as the number being treated statewide dipped to 834, up more than 100 from the weekend.

Of the 834 patients being treated, 627 (75.2 percent) are not fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Public Health. Officials noted that unvaccinated people have a 5.5-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and a 20.1-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to the vaccinated.

"Stay safe," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said. "The best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get your vaccine and get your booster."

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group, according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: 95 percent;

45-54: 87 percent;

35-44: 88 percent;

25-34: 81 percent;

18-24: 74 percent;

16-17: 82 percent;

12-15: 74 percent;

5-11: 30 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county, on Tuesday, Dec. 21:

Fairfield: 125,013 (2,340 deaths);

New Haven: 120,403 (2,318);

Hartford: 113,127 (2,650);

New London: 33,369 (518);

Litchfield: 20,710 (359);

Middlesex: 17,301 (407);

Windham: 16,695 (242);

Tolland: 13,513 (207).

"Omicron is spreading like wildfire," Manisha Juthani, the state Commissioner of Public Health, said. "Get boosted to optimize your immunity and have the best chance at protecting yourself and your loved ones at upcoming holidays."

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.