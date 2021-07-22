Contact Us
News

COVID-19: CT Community Colleges Forgive $17M In Student Debt

Nicole Valinote
The president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities has announced debt relief for community college students hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Debt the students took on that they can’t repay due to the pandemic will be forgiven, CSCU said. In total, $17 million in debt will be forgiven, and it will be paid for with money from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The forgiveness includes all account balances from enrollment during semesters between the summer of 2019 through spring of 2021.

CSCU said this relief will impact 18,161 community college students.

“Our message to students is simple: you now have a clean slate, so if an account balance was standing in your way, you can now register for classes for the fall semester,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said.

