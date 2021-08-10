COVID-19: CT Bar To Require Guests To Show Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test

A Connecticut bar has announced a new rule requiring guests to show either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result for entry.

BAR New Haven made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 9. The bar said beginning Friday, Aug. 13, the new requirement will go into effect.

BAR said the negative COVID-19 test will need to be from within the past 72 hours.

The business said the decision was made "in order to keep the party going while still prioritizing our community's health and safety."

Masks are required for all guests. And starting Friday we will be requiring EITHER a proof of COVID vaccine or a negative COVID test from within 72 hours. #keepthepartygoing #barnewhaven Posted by BAR - New Haven on Monday, August 9, 2021

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker previously announced an indoor mask mandate that went into effect on Monday, Aug. 9. Elicker said masks are required indoors at all establishments including bars and restaurants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said New Haven County had high community transmission of COVID-19 in the week from Monday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 8. This means more than 100 COVID-19 cases were reported per 100,000 people that week.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.