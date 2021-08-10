Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: City In Fairfield County Issues New Mask Mandate, Including For Outdoor Gatherings
News

COVID-19: CT Bar To Require Guests To Show Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
BAR New Haven
BAR New Haven Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A Connecticut bar has announced a new rule requiring guests to show either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result for entry.

BAR New Haven made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 9. The bar said beginning Friday, Aug. 13, the new requirement will go into effect. 

BAR said the negative COVID-19 test will need to be from within the past 72 hours.

The business said the decision was made "in order to keep the party going while still prioritizing our community's health and safety."

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker previously announced an indoor mask mandate that went into effect on Monday, Aug. 9. Elicker said masks are required indoors at all establishments including bars and restaurants. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said New Haven County had high community transmission of COVID-19 in the week from Monday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 8. This means more than 100 COVID-19 cases were reported per 100,000 people that week.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.