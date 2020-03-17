COVID-19: 29 Of CT's 41 Cases Now Reported In Fairfield County

With restrictions connected to the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) now underway, the number of cases in Fairfield and Litchfield counties continues to climb.

As of Tuesday morning, March 17, there were 29 cases in Fairfield County and four cases in Litchfield, accounting for 80 percent of Connecticut's 41 cases. Seventy percent of the state's confirmed cases are in Fairfield County.

The other cases are in Hartford and New Haven counties, with four each.

Scientists say for every person who tests COVID-19 positive, there are likely 5 to 10 others who have not been tested who have the virus. There were 4,558 cases nationwide as of Monday, March 16.

Nationally, New York had the most cases with 967, followed by Washington state (904) and California (557).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.