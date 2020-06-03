COVID-19: 200 CT Residents Self-Quarantining For Virus

As many as 200 people in Connecticut are under self-quarantine amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

Health officials announced this week that 200 people are being monitored for their potential exposure to COVID-19. As of Thursday, March 5, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said 18 people had been tested for coronavirus, with 13 of them coming back negative, and five still pending.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont offered an update on coronavirus. Twitter

Those under self-quarantine will do so for approximately 14 days. They were identified by their physicians that they were showing possible signs of the virus, though there have still been no confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In a letter to the CDC, Lamont said that with the spread of coronavirus continuing, Connecticut needed access to more testing kits.

“The most recent guidance allows for clinicians to use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19, and whether the patient should be tested,” he said. “The guidance suggests that decisions on which patients receive testing should be based on the local epidemiology of COVID-19.”

As of March 6, there have been 100,776 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, leading to 3,412 deaths. There have been 237 positive tests in the United States.

"This epidemic can be pushed back, but only with a collective, coordinated and comprehensive approach that engages the entire machinery of government," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said. "We are calling on every country to act with speed, scale, and clear-minded determination.

"Although we continue to see the majority of cases in a handful of countries, we are deeply concerned about the increasing number of countries reporting cases, especially those with weaker health systems. However, this epidemic is a threat to every country, rich and poor. As we have said before, even high-income countries should expect surprises. The solution is aggressive preparedness."

Lamont said as a precaution, residents should:

Wash their hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

Avoid shaking hands as a greeting;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Stay home when you are sick;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

