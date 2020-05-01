Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: 13 Deaths Reported At Nursing Home In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
A Bridgeport nursing home has reported 13 residents have died for COVID-19.
State health officials announced earlier this week that around 56 percent of all of the deaths in the state from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are associated with nursing homes, including 13 at a facility in Bridgeport.

In a report on Tuesday, April 28, Jewish Senior Services President Andrew Banoff confirmed the facility has had 13 residents die as a result of COVID-19 and 22 positive cases.

While at the same time the facility, whose Home Care Team takes in new patients who are COVID-19 positive as they are released from hospitals, has been hard hit by staff illnesses as well.

Out of 900 employees, 71 employees have returned to work after recovering from the illness, with 54 currently remaining out of work (some hospitalized), and 15 that are pending results.

"We remain grateful for the people who are coming to work to care for others," Banoff said.

On Thursday, April 30, state health officials released data that revealed almost 56 percent of the deaths statewide had occurred in nursing home residents.  Overall, 1,249 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19.

On the positive side, support from the community has been tremendous. Friday, May 1, members from the Hebrew High School will hold a "pep rally" outside and family members are welcome to join.

Banoff wrote in his statement that the center understands the huge emotional toll the events of COVID-19 have taken on the staff, patients, family members, and the community at large.

He added they are constantly looking for ways to help those suffering: "It is an enormous challenge."

