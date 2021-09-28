Buckle Up: New CT Seat Belt Law To Go Into Effect This Week; Here's What To Know

A new Connecticut law requiring all vehicle passengers to wear seat belts is set to go into effect later this week.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 1, all passengers will be required to buckle up, including those in the back seat of the vehicle, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

The previous law only required rear-seat passengers under the age of 16 to buckle their seat belts.

“Connecticut was one of the first states to pass a mandatory seat belt law more than 30 years ago, however it only applied to drivers and front-seat passengers,” Lamont said in a statement. “I applaud and recognize the efforts of those lawmakers and safety advocates who pushed for passage of this lifesaving measure for more than 20 years. With this new law, passengers and drivers in Connecticut will be safer.”

Lamont said about 12,589 passengers in the back seat have been injured, and 61 have died in Connecticut between 2017 and 2020.

Under the new law, drivers can't be pulled over because of an unbelted adult in the back seat, but law enforcement can issue fines if the driver is pulled over for another offense, like speeding.

The fine will be $50 if the driver is 18 or older, and $75 if the driver is under the age of 18.

