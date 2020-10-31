Body Recovered After Rowboat Overturns On Long Island Sound

The body of a victim has been recovered after a rowboat overturned on the Long Island Sound.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 on Long Island's North Fork in Suffolk County off Route 48 in the village of Greenport, when the 9-foot long rowboat was in the area of the Cliff Side condominiums, Southold Town Police said.

There were two people reported onboard, according to police.

One person swam to shore and the other was unaccounted for, said police.

The Greenport Fire Department, Suffolk County Aviation unit and the Coast Guard responded to assist Southold Town Police in the search.

The person who swam to shore was treated for hypothermia by Greenport Fire Department and transported to ELIH.

The body of the missing person was recovered at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Oct. 31 from the Long Island Sound in the area of the overturned boat, according to police.

The person has been identified as Jose Martinez-Amaya, age 28, of Queens.

Suffolk County Medical Examiners transported Martinez-Amaya to their office for examination.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

