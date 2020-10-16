Aquarion Water Company Issues Mandatory Irrigation Ban For Five Towns In Fairfield County

Residents in five Connecticut communities are prohibited from using automatic irrigation systems and hose sprinklers, according to Aquarion Water Company, after southwest Fairfield County reached their third drought trigger this fall.

Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Stamford and Westport using the service are effected by the ban. Hand-held watering, soaker hoses and drip irrigation systems are still allowed, said Aquarion.

“With drought conditions continuing to worsen across the state, this mandatory ban will help to ensure an adequate water supply for everyday needs and give reservoirs time to recover for the spring,” said Donald J. Morrissey, Aquarion President.

Customers of the water company are also encouraged to use water more efficiently indoors. The company recommends that homeowners

Turn off their showers and faucets while lathering up, shaving or brushing their teeth

Minimize baths and the amount of water that you use for each bath

Trim one minute off the length of their showers

Wash only full loads in their dishwashers and washing machines

Hand wash dishes in a pan or in the sink rather than under water running continuously

Reuse dehumidifier water or use a bucket to capture shower and bath water, then use it to water plants

Additional water conservation tips can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.