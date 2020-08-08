Alert Issued For Missing Westport Woman

A 71-year-old woman has gone missing and authorities in Fairfield County are asking the public's help in locating her.

The disappearance of Yaroslava Cayvskaya (also known as Yaroslava Resnik) was reported to Westport Police on Friday, Aug. 7 at around 9 p.m.

She walked away from her home on Weston Road, possibly with two large suitcases, sometime after 7:15 a.m. Friday, police said.

She is approximately 5-foot-2 with a slender build and long blonde hair, and speaks with a heavy Ukrainian accent, police said.

Anyone with information that can help locate her is urged to call the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.

