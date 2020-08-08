Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

News

Alert Issued For Missing Westport Woman

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Yaroslava Cayvskaya (also known as Yaroslava Resnik).
Yaroslava Cayvskaya (also known as Yaroslava Resnik). Photo Credit: Westport Police Departmet

A 71-year-old woman has gone missing and authorities in Fairfield County are asking the public's help in locating her.

The disappearance of Yaroslava Cayvskaya (also known as Yaroslava Resnik) was reported to Westport Police on Friday, Aug. 7 at around 9 p.m.

She walked away from her home on Weston Road, possibly with two large suitcases, sometime after 7:15 a.m. Friday, police said.

She is approximately 5-foot-2 with a slender build and long blonde hair, and speaks with a heavy Ukrainian accent, police said.

Anyone with information that can help locate her is urged to call the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.