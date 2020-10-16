Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice
Alert Issued For Missing Fairfield County 14-Year-Old

Zak Failla
Dorelys Oliva
Dorelys Oliva Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

An alert has been issued by police attempting to locate a teenager that has been reported missing.

Dorelys Oliva, 14, was reported missing this week, the Stamford Police Department reported in an announcement on Friday, Oct. 16.

Police described Oliva as being 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 150. She was last seen by friends and family wearing a black t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and black Nike “Air Jordan” sneakers in Bridgeport.

Anyone with information regarding Oliva’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Stamford Police Department by calling (203) 977-4444.

