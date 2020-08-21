Alert Issued For Girl Who's Gone Missing In Fairfield County

An alert has been issued by police in Fairfield County for a teenager who has been reported missing for more than two months.

The Bridgeport Police Department and National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Nilshaly Pabon-Zambrana, who was reported missing on Sunday, June 14.

Pabon-Zambrana was described as being 5-foot-1 weighing approximately 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information regarding Pabon-Zambrana’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Bridgeport Police Department at (203) 576-7671.

