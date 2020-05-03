Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
28 Rescued From Breakwater Rocks At Seaside Park

Joe Lombardi
Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Nearly 30 people, including several children, were rescued from breakwater rocks at Seaside Park in Bridgeport.

This incident happened Saturday night, May 2 in Bridgeport.

The 28 couldn't get back to shore due to high tide.

After they were rescued, they were shuttled back to the Ferry Terminal Dock, said Scott Appleby, the director of the Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security for the City of Bridgeport.

All 28 refused medical assessment and all refused transportation back to their vehicles, Appleby said.

