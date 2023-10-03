New Update: Sacred Heart University Student In Medically Inducted Coma After Fairfield Crash

The collision took place in the town of Fairfield around 12:05 a.m., Friday, Sept. 29 on Jefferson Street near Sacred Heart's Martire Building.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a 2018 Audi on its roof, Fairfield Police Lt. Edward Nook Jr. said.

The Toyota was operated by an Uber driver carrying four female passengers who are also SHU students There were two admitted to Saint Vincent's Medical Center, Nook said late Monday, Oct. 2.

The driver from the Audi, identified in the GoFundMe as Tyler Delk, is in critical condition, in a medically-induced coma.

"He has multiple significant injuries, including a brain injury, dissected carotid artery, broken jaw, broken ribs, collapsed lung, and lacerated spleen among other things," said fund organizer Nichole Nicholls. "At this point, it is difficult to know the full extent of his injuries and what his long-term prognosis looks like."

The second person is a female student who is in critical but stable condition, Nook said.

Nook said Monday the other four persons who were admitted to Bridgeport Hospital included the Uber driver who is in critical but stable condition, one female student is also listed as critical but stable, and two female students have been discharged.

During a press conference following the crash on Friday, Fairfield Police Lt. Michael Paris said the Audi driver (Delk) appeared to have lost control of the car after hitting a curb.

"As it came around the corner, it appears preliminarily to have kind of lost control in that area of Jefferson Street by the Martire building, at which point the collision occurred with the eastbound vehicle," Paris said.

Another GoFundMe set up for student Olivia Graham reported she was recovering from "a lot of injuries that are somewhat major," said her sister Alexa Graham.

Police, who have been on the scene each day, say the investigation continues.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

