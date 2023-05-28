New Eatery In Fairfield Loves 'The Sopranos,' Jersey

At Gabagool, located in the old Toto spot at 70 Reef Road in Fairfield, owner Antonio Ninivaggi has created a unique space for Fairfielders to unwind from their hectic day.

Oh, and by the way, if you were wondering about the name, Ninivaggi loves "The Sopranos," and New Jersey and making light of well, all things Italian.

When you stop in you'll find a great bar with fun drinks such as the "howyoudoin" made with spicy tequila, and food with names like "fried gallamar" which is really fried calamari.

Ninivaggi says on his menu he wants patrons to stop by and watch a game, sip some wine, and experience true Italian American "Boardwalk Fare."

But don't let all the fun fool you, word online is the dishes are top-notch and the cocktails are "to die for."

Some menu favorites seem to be the rice balls, the white pizza, and the "impaled" swordfish.

Prices are very moderate. The atmosphere is pure Jersey and onliners say the service is very friendly.

So what are you waiting for? Put on your chill clothes and go have some fun.

For reservations, click here. To call, dial 203-254-2070. Open daily for lunch and dinner, and brunch on Sunday beginning at 11:30 a.m.

