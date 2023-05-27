New Fairfield Eatery Weeks Away From Opening

The eatery called Esh Modern Mediterranean is preparing to open to diners looking for chef-curated meals, announcing on Friday, May 19 that the opening date is only weeks away.

Located at 1401 Kings Highway in the town of Fairfield, Esh has curated an inviting atmosphere for diners filled with plants, warm colors, and a dining option that is a bit unusual.

The restaurant offers a "community table" dining option, where guests are seated next to diners from other parties and encouraged to speak to their neighbors.

While guests are getting to know each other, they can take advantage of the chef-curated menu that is inspired by Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries including Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, Aegean, Greece, and Morocco.

Details on specific dishes are few while chef Efi Naon finishes creating "the perfect menu."

"We can’t say much now, but we can guarantee it will be the best Mediterranean around," reads an Instagram post made by the restaurant.

At least some of the dishes will be cooked in a taboon, a traditional Palestinian wood-fired oven.

The oven requires piles of wood to churn out enough food to keep up with the restaurant's anticipated demand.

