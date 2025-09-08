Over 200K In CT Could Lose Health Coverage Under New Trump Law: See Which Cities Hit Hardest

Poll Are You Worried About America's Healthcare System Going Forward? Yes No I Don't Know Submit Vote View Results Current Results Are You Worried About America's Healthcare System Going Forward? Yes 100%

The act, signed into law on July 4, will overhaul the US government, expand presidential powers, and provide immigration officials with the largest budget in American history. It also aims to reduce spending in several sectors, including healthcare.

The Congressional Budget Office had projected the law would leave 10 million to 16 million more Americans uninsured over the next decade, largely because of losses in Medicaid coverage. Supporters of the OBBBA dismiss many of the claims from healthcare analysts.

In Connecticut, more than 168,000 people are expected to lose Medicaid benefits during that same time frame, according to a new analysis from DataHaven. Access Health CT, the state’s insurance marketplace, estimates about 50,000 people — about a third of its customers — will also lose their insurance as a result of the OBBBA.

“Millions of Americans, including thousands of Connecticut residents, will lose their health insurance because of the [legislation],” Access Health CT CEO James Michel told DataHaven. “These changes can be expected to increase costs for customers here in Connecticut, and nationwide, and create barriers to financial help.”

The Connecticut Department of Social Services has released similar numbers, projecting the steep drop in coverage.

"Connecticut must act quickly to prevent the coverage crisis by investing in sustained access to care, maintaining coverage, and ensuring new systems are shaped by the voices of those most impacted," Ayesha R. Clarke, executive director of Health Equity Solutions, told DataHaven.

Some of the Connecticut cities and towns expected to see the largest impact include:

Bridgeport — 13,123 residents projected to lose Medicaid benefits;

Hartford — 12,738;

Waterbury — 11,378;

New Haven — 10,761;

New Britain — 7,002;

Stamford — 6,171.

(See a breakdown of each Connecticut municipality in the document attached to this article)

“Healthcare coverage is a foundation for community well-being,” said Mark Abraham, executive director at DataHaven. “Due to recent changes in federal policy, hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents are at risk of losing access to affordable care. Without action, these losses will not only threaten individual health, but will deepen inequality in our state and strain the ability of our healthcare system to provide affordable care. The local estimates in this new report make clear how federal decisions can have major consequences for Connecticut families and communities, both in rural areas as well as in our larger urban regions.”

KFF, a health policy research group, said every state but one will see major cuts to Medicaid recipients. California's uninsured population is expected to grow by 1.6 million people. New York is expected to see 860,000 people lose health care benefits.

Wyoming is the only state projected to escape without any major additions.

Click here to see how each state is expected to fare.

