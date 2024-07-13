Missing 16-Year-Old Fairfield Girl Found Safe In New Jersey

Jomana Ali was last seen on Elm Street in Fairfield at around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

Since that time, police said she is believed to be endangered due to age and mental health.

Early Saturday, July 13, Fairfield Police Sgt. Michael Stahl said Jomana was located by the Greenwich Township Police Department in Warren County, New Jersey, around 2:15 a.m.

Warren County is about 90 miles north of Bellmawr, a borough in Camden County, New Jersey, where Jomana was last seen.

"Jomana appeared to be in good physical health and has been reunited with her family," Stahl said.

Stahl said an investigation revealed that Jomana willingly left her home, turned off location services on her phone, and has not been active on social media.

Surveillance footage from July 2 at the Fairfield I-195 southbound rest area showed Jomana at the stop.

She was later spotted in New Jersey, causing Fairfield Police to travel there at least twice.

Stahl said the department will continue investigating the circumstances surrounding her leaving home.

"We extend our thanks to the public, media, and law enforcement partners for spreading the word and aiding in her safe return," Stahl said.

