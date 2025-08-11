Cold Reception For Man Of Steel: Dean Cain’s ICE Job Draws Jabs From Celebs Like John Oliver

Poll Do You Agree With President Trump's Efforts To Combat Undocumented Immigration? Yes No No opinion Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Agree With President Trump's Efforts To Combat Undocumented Immigration? Yes 0%

No 100%

No opinion 0% Back to Vote

Cain, 59, who played the Man of Steel in the mid-1990s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, announced his new role in a video posted Tuesday, Aug. 5, urging others to join him in the one-minute recruitment clip for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The announcement quickly went viral, with several celebrities weighing in with some offering scathing criticism of the actor and political commentator.

Most notably, "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" laid into the former superhero on Sunday, Aug. 10.

“You know, there’s an old saying in Hollywood: ‘If all you can get is Dean Cain, you are f*****d,’” Oliver said, prompting laughter from the audience.

Oliver continued the attack by pointing out that ICE agents wear masks and often don’t identify themselves during raids.

“Now, I’m not saying that ICE isn’t finding people,” Oliver said. “I’m just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of ‘The Dog Who Saved Christmas,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved the Holidays,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Halloween,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Easter’ and ‘The Dog Who Saved Summer,’ maybe you are in trouble. Although on the plus side, no need for that guy to wear a mask because the chances of anyone recognizing him are f*****g zero.”

Cain leaned into the joke hours after the broadcast.

"Those movies were sweet, by the way!" he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He later followed up with a sharper jab at Oliver, a naturalized American citizen.

"He stole that mask joke from the internet," Cain wrote. "And he also laughed hysterically when Trump said he was going to run for President. Case closed."

Actor John Leguizamo was even more blunt in his response to Cain’s initial video.

“What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer?” Leguizamo, an outspoken Trump critic, said in an Instagram video. “What a moron. Dean Cain, your pronouns are has/been.”

Cain’s original recruitment video highlighted benefits and signing bonuses for those who join ICE, which is looking to hire 10,000 new agents and 3,000 additional border officers. The actor President Donald Trump's efforts to remove undocumented immigrants are vital to "save America."

“For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So I joined up,” he said.

"Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it — very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.