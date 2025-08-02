Fair 77°

Making Waves Against Cancer: Hundreds Swim To Raise Nearly $1M In Swim Event

With the sun rising over Glen Cove and just weeks after a similar swim in Fairfield County, more than 250 swimmers plunged into the Long Island Sound at Pryibil Beach for the 25th Annual Swim Across America – Nassau/Suffolk Open Water Swim on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Swimmers prepare to raise money for cancer in a Swim Across America event last year. 

 Photo Credit: Swim Across America
Josh Lanier
Read More Stories

This milestone event raised a staggering $950,000, pushing the event’s lifetime total past $15 million for cancer research and care. It’s not just a number — that money directly supports life-saving work at hospitals and research centers across the region, including Memorial Sloan Kettering, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and Northwell Health, among others. 

Every stroke swam on Saturday had meaning. From seasoned athletes to first-timers, swimmers united around a shared purpose: to support those fighting cancer and honor the ones they’ve lost.

One of the day’s most inspiring swimmers was 16-year-old Nevzat Arda Agir, fresh off completing the grueling 28.5-mile 20 Bridges Swim around Manhattan just one week earlier — making him one of the youngest ever to do it. He swam Saturday’s 2-mile course in Glen Cove to honor his grandfather, a cancer survivor, saying he was proud to dedicate his swim to the cause.

The Glen Cove swim is part of Swim Across America’s broader effort — one of 26 swims nationwide working to fund breakthrough cancer research. New York metro-area events, like this one and those in Westchester and Fairfield County, Connecticut, have helped raise nearly half of the organization’s total $100 million since 1987.

For more information, to donate, or to get involved, visit swimacrossamerica.org.

