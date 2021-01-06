Popular CT Eatery Named Best For Hot Dogs In State

A popular restaurant was named the top dog for hot dogs in Connecticut in a new poll of some of New England’s most popular eateries.

New England Today released a new report of the best hot dogs in every New England state, with Blackie’s in Cheshire earning the top spot in the Nutmeg State.

Blackie’s, which has been a Connecticut staple for nearly a century since opening in 1928, was cited for it’s super-secret, renowned spicy pepper relish and brown mustard, which adorns the stand’s signature hotdog.

“The famous Blackie’s relish is a secret family recipe,” according to its owners. “Many will tell you the relish is not like other relishes; rather than being sweet, it is a spicy, pepper relish (Note: no pickles are harmed in the making of Blackie’s relish).

“Many have attempted to duplicate the recipe, and some have even come close, but there is only one Blackie’s Relish.”

The new report notes that Art and Mary Blackman purchased the hotdog stand near the Waterbury town line in 1925, and it has been a family business for three generations.

“We love how the Blackie’s cooking method — the hot dogs, sourced from Martin Rosol in New Britain, are boiled in oil — crisps the edges and makes the casings split,” researchers stated.

“It’s a nice textural counterpoint to the soft bun. Enjoy these treats with the house drink: a birch beer served on tap - chocolate milk takes second place. On the side? Just potato chips, no fries.“

Blackie’s remains open to the public, but has only been open for takeout and outside dining between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day except Friday since the spring due to Connecticut’s COVID-19 guidance on indoor dining.

There are currently six order stations for customers that are eight feet apart with plexiglass service windows. Anyone making large orders of more than 15 hotdogs has been instructed to call ahead at (203) 699-1819.

“We still do not serve French fries and continue to be closed on Fridays,” Blackie’s website states. “You can still enjoy a birch beer on tap and cartons of chocolate milk. Blackie’s will always be a place where generations of families can enjoy the tradition of a Blackie’s dog smothered in our homemade relish.”

