Milford Native Stars In 'Bachelor' Spinoff

Cecilia Levine
After Matt arrives and shakes Chris Harrison's hand, he has a confession to make: He's never seen The Bachelor, and he has no idea who Chris Harrison is. Video Credit: Bachelor Nation on ABC

A 32-year-old Milford native is starring on a new "Bachelor" spinoff on ABC.

Matt Ranaudo -- a singer-songwriter living in Los Angelos -- and 20 other young, single musicians made their debut Monday night on "Listen to Your Heart."

The idea is that cast members, living together in a mansion, will connect over a shared love of music.

"Think The Bachelor meets A Star Is Born," ABC president Karey Burke told Heavy.com

Ranaudo, formerly a standout pitcher at Joseph A. Foran High School and the University of Bridgeport, forfeited a career in sports after nearly losing a leg, he said in an interview with the Connecticut Post.

That's when he found music.

"Listen to Your Heart" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

