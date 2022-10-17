Local Man Wins $50K From Powerball Ticket Purchased At Town Of Fairfield Convenience Store

Connecticut Lottery announced a number of big winners, including two residents who claimed $50,000 prizes.

New Haven County resident Kenneth Procino, of Milford, won a $50,000 Powerball prize, CT Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14.

The ticket was purchased at Jay's Mobil Mart, located at 1271 Stratfield Road in Fairfield, the lottery said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the lottery also announced that Middlesex County resident James Dryfoos, of Deep River, claimed a $50,004 Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Cumberland Farm, located at 602 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook.

Other noteworthy winners recent winners CT Lottery reported include:

Leslye Withers, of Woodstock Valley, who claimed a $25,000 Cashworld 29 prize from a ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms in Putnam

Geena Tiso, of Wolcott, who won a $25,000 Cashworld 29 prize from a ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms in Wolcott

David Arena, of Plainville, who claimed a $25,000 Cashworld 29 prize from a ticket purchased at Vape N Tobacco in Plainville

Frederick Sattler Jr., of Middletown, who won a $25,000 Play4 Night prize from a ticket purchased at A & S Quik-Pik Inc. in Meriden

