It's National Bagel Day: What Are Your Favorite Spots In Fairfield County?

Hey bagel lovers, it's National Bagel Day and we have picked a few spots in Fairfield County that are known for serving a great bagel, of course with plenty of cream cheese or a smear.

If you don't agree with our choices, let us know where you go for bagels in the comments section. We are always on the hunt for great places to eat and love finding new spots.

But first, did you know that the bagel is nearly 500 years old and was first documented in travels from the Jewish families of Poland in the 1600s. They arrived in America with the huge Polish-Jewish immigration in the 1800s to New York where they became a huge success.

Nationwide, the bagel really didn't grab the attention of average folks until the mid-20th-century when mass manufacturing made it easier to transport those yummy round heaven of dough.

Here are our picks:

Upper Crust Bagel Company, 197 Sound Beach Ave., Old Greenwich: This favorite spot is known for specializing in old fashion water boiled and hearth-baked bagels. Lots of choices in cream cheese, and gourmet coffee as well. Also offers a full lineup of baked goods and a lunch menu with Boar's Head meats.

Joseph's Bagel & Grill , 1242 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield: Here's a few words that say it all about Joseph's bagels, they are soft, chewy, and delicious! The cream cheese options are decent and flavorful. Real New York bagels.

Bagel King of Bridgeport , 3550 Main St, Bridgeport: Yelp describes these bagels as having the "perfect snap" when you bite into them. Also lots of flavors of cream cheese and great sandwiches.

Village Bagels , 415 Westport Ave., Norwalk: The bagels are so good at this joint that there is always a line and one bite of the bagels is all you need to know why you waited. Give em a try.

Steve's Bagels and Cafe, 463 Main St., Ridgefield: Nice owner, yummy bagels, good service. What more could you ask for. And, it's right in town.

So, there they are. What are your favorite spots? Leave a comment below and share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

