Kanye West Admits To Incestuous Relationship With Cousin

The 47-year-old rapper made the admission Monday, April 21, to his 33 million followers on the social media platform. He was teasing his forthcoming song called "Cousins."

He said the sexual contact began after he and his cousin would re-enact what they saw in adult magazines that belonged to his parents. The Chicago native said his cousin was 6 when it began, and West was 14 when the relationship ended. It's unclear how long it lasted.

Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.

West said that his cousin is now serving life in prison for killing a pregnant woman.

It's unclear if West's admission is true or if it is another in a long line of bizarre public stunts.

The troubled Grammy-winning rapper and producer has made several startling and offensive claims in recent years. Most notably, selling swastika t-shirts and discussing "the good things about Hitler," on Alex Jones' "InfoWars" in 2022, according to NPR.

Earlier this month, he released the track list for his upcoming "WW3" album that featured songs titled "Heil Hitler," "Hitler Ye and Jesus," and "Free Diddy," Yahoo reported.

Many fans were disappointed with the titles and believe the song list was likely a publicity stunt to drum up support for an aging star. Many on X have made similar allegations about his most recent admission.

