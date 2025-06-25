Tista Tista was riding on Post Road near South Benson Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, Fairfield police said. Friends said he was driving home from work when the crash happened.

Emergency responders transported Tista Tista to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Fairfield police later located the driver and the vehicle involved, but no arrests have been made. Investigators have also withheld the driver’s identity.

"At this time, the crash remains under investigation," Fairfield Sgt. Jenna Wellington said. "We are working closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to ensure a thorough and accurate review of the incident. We understand our community wants answers, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we complete the investigation with the care and diligence it deserves."

A GoFundMe campaign said he leaves behind a wife and young son in Guatemala. His loved ones are raising funds to return his body to his native country for burial.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.