John Kuhn, of Bridgeport, turned himself in at Fairfield police headquarters last week and faces charges including three counts of intimidation based on bigotry or bias in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, and three counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, Fairfield police said.

Investigators accuse Kuhn of defacing multiple Stars of David with “swastika-like tails.”

Police said the Israel-Hamas war motivated Kuhn to vandalize the symbol of the Jewish faith.

The graffiti appeared at several locations across Fairfield in August. Police said similar vandalism was also reported in nearby communities.

Kuhn was being held on a $30,000 bond, authorities said.

