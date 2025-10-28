In Major Shift, Bill Gates Changes Tone On Global Warming, Climate Change

The Microsoft co-founder, who has poured billions into fighting global warming, now says it’s time to dial back the panic and focus on lifting up the world’s poorest people, according to a memo he wrote obtained by The New York Times.

“Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” the 70-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist wrote. “People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future.”

It’s a major shift from his earlier warnings. Just four years ago, Gates published the book "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster," calling for urgent action to prevent the planet from overheating. Now, his message is less about catastrophe and more about resilience.

Not everyone agrees with his approach.

Michael Oppenheimer, a Princeton professor, told the Times that Gates is creating a false choice between helping the poor and fighting climate change.

“Despite his efforts to make clear that he takes climate change seriously, his words are bound to be misused by those who would like nothing more than to destroy efforts to deal with climate change,” Oppenheimer said via the report.

The memo lands as world leaders prepare to meet in Brazil for the United Nations’ annual climate summit. Gates, who has attended in past years, won’t be there this time.

Gates has also announced plans to wind down the Gates Foundation, which committed billions to help farmers in developing countries deal with extreme weather.

Still, he’s keeping his money in clean energy ventures.

Philanthropy experts told The New York Times that Gates has also redirected his focus from climate change to helping people in the developing world impacted by President Donald Trump's decision to upend USAID spending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.