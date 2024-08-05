The incident occurred in Fairfield around 12:10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, near Lighthouse Point and Penfield Reef.

According to Sgt. Michael Stahl of the Fairfield Police Department, a 911 call was received about two individuals struggling in the water near Lighthouse Point and Penfield Reef.

Stahl said several nearby bystanders assisted in rescuing one of the men. The second man was not immediately located, so a rescue attempt was initiated.

Fairfield Police and fire departments responded and were assisted by several other agencies, including Westport Police and Fire Departments, Trumbull Police, AMR Ambulance, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Stahl said around 3 p.m., the missing man, identified as 29-year-old Westchester County, New York, resident Luis Llivipuma-Leon of Ossining, was located with the aid of the US Coast Guard, utilizing a helicopter.

Fairfield Police personnel recovered Llivipuma-Leon, transferred him to a marine unit, and transported him to shore. He was pronounced dead on the scene, Stahl said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," Stahl said. "We thank all the responding agencies for their swift and professional assistance in this operation."

The official cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

