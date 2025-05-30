‘Heart Of His Home’: Fairfield Rallies To Support Family After Father's Sudden Death

Jim Paladino, of Fairfield, remembered as a devoted husband, father of three, and cherished community figure, died unexpectedly on May 20, leaving behind a grieving family and stunned town. In the days since his passing, neighbors, friends, and even strangers have mobilized to help the Paladino family as they navigate their loss.

A GoFundMe for them has raised more than $33,000 as of Friday, May 30. The fundraiser called him a "family man, a steady presence, and the heart of his home."

He had a quiet, knowing way of listening that made you feel seen, understood, and supported. He was always kind, always generous with his time and energy, and always looking out for others. Jim believed in the power of connection — and if he couldn’t help you directly, he always knew someone who could. He was a good man in every sense of the word.

Jim’s wife, Rowan Broughton, and their three children — Isabella, 23, Grant, 21, and Griffin, 18 — have lived in Fairfield since 2011. During that time, they became deeply rooted in town life, building lasting friendships and hosting memorable celebrations.

“Their door was always open, and their house was always full of overnight guests and lots of laughs,” his obituary said.

Jim was widely admired for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Whether he was attending his daughters’ events or playing golf with his son, he approached life with kindness and sincerity. “If you cared deeply about something, he cared too,” the GoFundMe recalled.

Jim’s impact extended beyond his family. The son of two professional golfers, he was known as an outstanding instructor and mentor, blending his love of the game with the values he carried throughout his life: love, patience, honesty, and curiosity.

He also filled his home with music as a gifted pianist, creating an atmosphere that many in Fairfield came to know well.

A funeral for Paladino was held on Wednesday, May 28.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.