Harrowing Rescue Saves Fairfield Woman Hiking In New Hampshire After Injury

The incident occurred in New Hampshire on Saturday, July 13, on the 19 Mile Brook Trail in Green's Grant.

According to Sgt. Glen Lucas with New Hampshire Fish & Game, Carrie Euring, age unknown, of Fairfield, was planning to hike the 19 Mile Brook Trail to the Carter Dome Trail in an effort to summit Mt. Hight.

After summiting Mt. Hight, Euring hiked to Carter Dome and began to hike down the Carter Moriah Trail when she injured her leg on the steep terrain, Lucas said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of the injured hiker at approximately 12:30 p.m. that day. Good Samaritans helped Euring down the Carter Dome Trail to the AMC Carter Notch Hut, he said.

"This 0.3-mile section of steep trail took almost four hours for the injured hiker to traverse due to her injury," Lucas said. "The generous AMC Carter Notch Hut crew provided a bunk for the hiker to spend the night."

In the early morning of Sunday, July 14, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers contacted Euring to determine whether she could make her way down the 19 Mile Brook Trail or if she would need to be carried out in a litter.

It was determined that a carry-out was required to get her down the trail, he added.

Conservation officers, Appalachian Mountain Club Members, and volunteers from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team began staging at the 19 Mile Brook Trailhead at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 14. Rescue team members reached the injured hiker at the Carter Notch Hut at approximately 10:45 a.m.

After additional volunteers and Conservations officers reached the hut, the carry-out began at 11:45 a.m. The rescue team reached the 19 Mile Brook Trailhead at 2:35 p.m.

Euring’s husband was at the trailhead parking area and could drive her back to Connecticut that afternoon. Euring and her husband planned to seek further medical evaluation in Connecticut.

"New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to thank the Good Samaritans who helped Euring down the Carter Dome Trail to Carter Notch Hut, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, and members of the Appalachian Mountain Club for their hard work and collaborative effort," Lucas said.

