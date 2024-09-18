Greenwich Restaurant Ranks As One Of Best Spots In State To Grab Burger

This Hartford County burger joint boasts a nearly perfect score on Yelp! with a 4.8 out of 5 stars rating. In fact, 80 of the restaurant's 94 reviews gave it a perfect score.

Highlighted review: "Awesome first visit to Hungry Bull!! ... The food came out pretty quickly and we've read great things about the fries. And they were right!! ... The burger was on another level and way better than I expected. Buttery brioche bun, perfectly cooked burger... and I loved the "bull sauce" which was like their signature sauce. The Rt. 10 was everything I wanted in a burger!"

The popular New Haven County diner has been owned and operated by Peter and Stephanie Homick since 1997, according to their social media profile. And while the cash-only diner is mostly known for its breakfast items, reviewers said guests shouldn't sleep the burgers.

Highlighted review: "The Laurel Diner holds a well-deserved crown as Connecticut's best diner, and it's not hard to see why. The moment you step in, the cozy, intimate atmosphere wraps you in a familiar embrace, offering both bar-style seating and cozy tables. The array of specials adorning the walls is an invitation to indulge, and they certainly deliver on their promises."

This Hartford County eatery boasts a 4.6 on Yelp from 115 reviews, with many pointing out the variety of burgers. Some read like the pun-filled chalkboard selections from the animated series "Bob Burgers," such as the Fire 'n Ice burger, which comes with iceberg lettuce and a spicy buffalo sauce.

Highlighted review: "Last night my husband and I went to Aroma for burgers. .. wow, was it delicious! I had the most unique and flavorful burger ever, the Ali Babbs... burger topped with smoked gouda, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and a curry mayo. My husband had the special. .. burger with Doritos and fun ranch sauce."

It can be dangerous to name a restaurant after a type of food because there's no coming back from over-promising and under-delivering when it comes to delicious food.

That isn't a problem for this Fairfield County restaurant.

Highlighted review: "This is my favorite burger spot!!! The food is always hot and delicious! The cheese sauce is unlike any other cheese sauces I've had! I come here on hangover days, quick lunch, cheat day — you name it! The staff is so nice! Never a miss!"

This Hartford County gem has the most reviews on this list by far at 608, which makes GoldBurgers' 4.5 rating even more impressive.

Highlighted review: "Top 2 and not 2, this spot is the u-n-o. I had to take a break and come back to try the chicken sandwich because the burger I had was too damn good (the bacon jam burger). first off. ... The woman up front wasn't kidding when she said everything was popular. you can't go wrong with anything on the menu."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.