Haven Hot Chicken Sets Date For Opening Of New Location In Town Of Fairfield: Here's When

The newest Haven Hot Chicken will open in the town of Fairfield on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 907 Post Road (Route 1).

The 1,500-square-foot location will offer its signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy chicken and vegetarian options ranging from the country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy). This includes their signature "THE Sandwich," other featured mains dishes, classic sides, and seasonal limited-time offerings, including this summer's salad, strawberry banana pudding, and a BBQ chicken sandwich.

This is the brand's second Fairfield County location, joining the store in Norwalk. There are nine shops overall in Connecticut, with the others in New Haven, North Haven, Orange, Storrs, Middletown, Newington, and Oxford.

"Fairfield – here we come! – and we couldn't be more excited to be opening during the summertime in this beautiful, beachfront community - what better way to spend an afternoon at the beach than with a picnic from Haven Hot Chicken?" said David Sepulveda, Haven Hot Chicken Fairfield general manager.

To celebrate the opening, the restaurant will give away a "The Sandwich" to the first 203 people in line when the doors open at 11 a.m.

The Fairfield location will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering curbside takeout, online ordering, delivery with DoorDash and Uber Eats, and a catering service.

