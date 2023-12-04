Fair 48°

Former Fairfield Superintendent Sentenced To Prison For Environmental Crimes

A former Fairfield County public works superintendent has been sentenced to prison for committing environmental crimes and conspiring with others to defraud.

<p>Scott Bartlett and the area of the dumping.</p>

 Photo Credit: Fairfield Police Department/Google Maps street view
Scott Bartlett, age 61, of Fairfield, was sentenced to 15 in prison on Friday, Dec. 1, suspended after five years and five years of probation, said Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin.

As part of his plea agreement, Bartlett, the disgraced superintendent for Fairfield, is also required to make restitution payments of $1 million to the town for the harm caused.

Bartlett pleaded guilty in August to nine felony environmental and fraud offenses, including charges of larceny, illegal disposal of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and receiving solid waste at an unpermitted facility, among others.

In 2019, following a lengthy and in-depth investigation by the Fairfield Police Department and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney into the suspected corrupt activities and illegal dumping operations on town property located at the Fairfield Department of Public Works, Bartlett and six others were arrested.

Under Bartlett’s plea agreement, he admitted that he and other town officials participated in a pattern of activities that included a conspiracy between themselves and a contractor they hired to operate part of the DPW property.

