Florida Ends Vaccine Mandates, Calling Them ‘Slavery’; Experts Decry Decision

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced the move during a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 3, comparing the mandates to “slavery.”

“Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery,” Ladapo said.

Previously, the state required children to receive measles, mumps, rubella, polio, chickenpox, and hepatitis B vaccines. Religious exemptions were allowed, but now parents may opt out for any reason.

According to the World Health Organization, vaccines have saved more than 150 million lives over the last half-century, primarily infants.

Michael Muszynski, a pediatric infectious disease expert and professor emeritus at Florida State University’s College of Medicine, told the Orlando Sentinel he was “appalled” by the decision.

“What is wrong with these people? Why are they doing this? Don’t they like children?” he said.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the change as a matter of personal freedom.

“You should not ever be discriminated against, regardless of your choices," he said, according to the news outlet. "It’s wrong for pediatricians to refuse to see a patient if the child’s parents don’t want them taking the hepatitis vaccine. I think that’s wrong.”

Infectious disease experts warn the move could have deadly consequences and ripple effects nationwide.

Aileen Marty, a professor at Florida International University’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, condemned the policy.

“Bottom line, it’s against empirical science. Clearly, vaccines have been the most helpful public health measure we’ve ever enacted,” Marty told the Sentinel. “Nothing has saved more lives than vaccines, period.”

Florida’s decision comes amid broader Republican-led efforts to roll back vaccine mandates nationwide and at the federal level.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long condemned vaccines, falsely claiming they cause autism. That theory has been repeatedly disproven by scientific studies.

Last week, President Donald Trump fired Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Susan Monarez after only a month in the role. The White House said she didn’t “align with the President’s vision.”

Monarez told NBC News she was terminated for pushing back against Kennedy’s spread of vaccine misinformation.

Several top CDC leaders resigned in protest over her firing.

In an open letter to The New York Times, nine former CDC directors warned that Kennedy’s policies are endangering Americans.

“This is unacceptable,” they wrote, “and it should alarm every American, regardless of political leanings.”

