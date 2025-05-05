Fireworks, Flames, Burnouts: Crowd Takes Over Fairfield Stop & Shop Parking Lot

An officer witnessed the parking lot takeover at the Stop & Shop on Villa Avenue in Fairfield just before 11 p.m. on Friday, May 2, according to authorities.

However, officers could not immediately intervene because other units were responding to higher-priority 911 calls, Fairfield police said Monday.

"As there was no active threat to the public, the officer on scene monitored the situation while awaiting additional units to ensure a coordinated and safe approach," Fairfield Police Sgt. Jenna Wellington said.

Police responded shortly after, but as officers pulled into the lot, the crowd scattered, Wellington said. Officers did not pursue the individuals. A statewide policy prohibits most chases that would put the community at risk.

Authorities later discovered fireworks debris and tire marks throughout the parking lot, Wellington said.

A video shared on social media shows vehicles performing burnouts and a circle of fire burning. Wellington said a 911 call reported a fire, but it had been extinguished when officers arrived.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 203-254-4800. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Fairfield Police Department’s mobile app or online at fpdct.com/tips.

