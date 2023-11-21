Firefighter Hospitalized After Blaze At Car Repair Shop In Fairfield: Building Severely Damaged

The fire began on Monday, Nov. 20 around 1:30 p.m., when a blaze ignited at Kingsway Motors in Fairfield located at 705 Kings Highway East, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

Crews arrived at the repair shop within minutes and discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. After searching the structure, firefighters confirmed that everyone inside had safely evacuated.

The effort to put out the stubborn blaze then continued as crews battled an interior fire that involved several cars that had been under repair in the shop. The blaze had also extended to a second-floor storage area, leading to crews cutting a vent hole into the roof to improve their access to the growing flames.

However, crews were soon evacuated from the roof and the inside of the shop because of concerns that the building would collapse, the department said.

After mutual aid from Bridgeport Fire arrived, the fire was eventually brought under control by around 3:30 p.m. As a result of the blaze, one firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He was later released and returned to duty, according to fire officials.

The repair shop suffered severe damage from the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation by the Fairfield Fire Marshal.

The last fire crews finally left the scene around 8 p.m.

