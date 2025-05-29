FBI To Release Epstein Jail Video Proving He Died By Suicide — Not Murder, Agency Deputy Says

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News on Thursday, May 29, that the agency will release video evidence showing that Epstein hanged himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019.

“I just want to be crystal clear on this," he said, per the LA Times. "I am not asking anyone to believe me. I’m telling you what’s there and what isn’t. There is nothing in the file at this point on the Epstein case, and there is going to be a disclosure on this coming shortly.”

Bongino clarified that the footage will not show Epstein's death, but it will prove that no one else could have been responsible.

“You’re going to see there’s no one there but him,” he said.

Bongino did not specify when the FBI will release the footage. He said agents are working to "clean it up" and enhance it. However, the release will also include the original, unaltered video to prove there were no “shenanigans.”

Both Bongino and his boss, FBI Director Kash Patel, have repeatedly asserted that Epstein's death while he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges was not an assassination, despite what conspiracy theorists allege.

"He killed himself," Bongino told Fox News earlier this month in a joint interview with Patel. "... I've seen the whole file. He killed himself."

Bongino said he is open to reviewing new evidence should it emerge, but he doubts that will happen.

“If you have it, I’m happy to see it,” Bongino said Thursday. “There’s video clear as day. He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it.”

Epstein’s death has remained fertile ground for conspiracy theories because of the powerful people in his social circle. The disgraced financier was known to associate with Britain’s Prince Andrew, former President Bill Clinton, and President Donald Trump, as well as numerous celebrities and intellectuals.

Epstein was facing potentially decades in federal prison if convicted on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. Federal authorities alleged he trafficked hundreds of underage girls from his Manhattan mansion for several years.

He was previously convicted in 2008 of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution in Florida. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and one year of house arrest, according to PBS.

