Fairfield Man Who Was Hockey Standout Dies At 55: 'Truly Fearless Person'

Fairfield resident Theodore Koster Iglesias died on Sunday, April 30 at the age of 55 after a two-week battle with an aggressive form of leukemia, according to his obituary.

Always proud of his upbringing, Iglesias attended the Taft School in Watertown and New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire before going on to play hockey in Canada for the "Junior B" league.

A true daredevil, Iglesias was known for his lack of fear when trying experiences such as scuba diving with sharks, bungee jumping off bridges, and even skydiving.

Because of this, his obituary called him a "truly fearless person."

He was also a beloved husband to Stephanie D. Miller for 29 years after the two met on the internet when they were 24 years old and discovered a shared love for travel, scuba, food, fast cars, designer shoes, and of course, hockey.

Although the couple had no children, they loved their "furry babies" Zorro and the late Santiago and Sneakers "immeasurably," according to his obituary.

For many years, Iglesias, Stephanie, and her parents, the late Arthur and Sonia Miller, were a happy family unit.

He is survived by Stephanie, their dog, Zorro, and an "enormous amount" of friends who were close enough to become family, his obituary said.

