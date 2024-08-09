Fairfield Man Admits Sexually Abusing Minors At School, State Attorney Says

Peter Wheeler, age 24, of Fairfield, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Aug. 8, in Bridgeport Superior Court, according to Joseph T. Corradino, State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Bridgeport.

In November of 2023, the State Police Computer Crimes Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possession of child pornography. The investigation led them to Wheeler's address.

After obtaining a search warrant for his computer, police found 565 images and 53 videos of child pornography in his possession, court documents show.

Wheeler, who was working as a paraprofessional for the Fairfield school system, also pleaded guilty to sexual assault after inappropriately touching the private parts of an 8-year-old girl at the school, the State Attorney's Office said.

In addition, Wheeler pleaded guilty to the risk of injury to a minor for coercing a young boy, also a student, to send him pictures of his private parts, officials said.

The Fairfield Police Department conducted the investigation.

State’s Attorney Corradino said: “Society cannot tolerate the victimization of innocent youth. This conviction demonstrates that the safety of children is our highest priority.”

Under the plea agreement, Wheeler will be sentenced to 25 years to serve, with execution of that sentence suspended after eight years of incarceration, followed by 35 years of probation. He will be sentenced in October.

