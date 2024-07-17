Fairfield Little League Team Headed To Tournament After Winning State Championship

Coach Chad Czapla said the Fairfield American team, known as the "Summer Brothers," will get a big send-off to the tournament with a barbecue on Thursday, July 18, and a parade of cars will escort them as they take off for Delaware on Friday, July 19.

"Our team is proud to represent Connecticut in the East Regionals next week," Czapla said. "Many of the boys have played together since they were eight and have developed a bond that extends far beyond the baseball diamond."

Czapla said the players demonstrate respect for the game, their opponents, and the umpires, which has become increasingly rare in youth sports.

"Win or lose, they look their opponents in the eye during the handshake line and then thank the umpires and coaches for working with them," he added. "As coaches, it’s actually quite inspiring to see such maturity in a 13-year-old."

If the team—undefeated in the state tourney, outscoring its opponents 41-7—wins in Delaware, it will travel to Livermore, California, for the Little League Intermediate National Championships.

This is the second year in a row the Fairfield American boys have won the state title.

The send-off will begin at 9:15 a.m., Friday, at Mill Hill Park.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.