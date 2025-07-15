Fairfield Leader Bill Gerber Has Died From Brain Cancer: 'There Is A Gaping Hole In Our Lives'

His wife Jessica and their children John and Gillian Gerber issued a statement following his untimely passing.

To say that there is now a gaping hole in our lives is an understatement. We are still trying to come to terms with everything that has happened these past two and a half weeks. We are grateful to the friends and family who have helped us during this time as well as the staff at Yale New Haven Hospital, who worked around the clock to support him and us. We will have a ceremony celebrating his life soon. In the meantime, please take a moment to remember and celebrate someone who was so selfless and who loved his friends, family, job and his hometown of almost 30 years so much

His family had announced on Monday that doctors had moved him to the Intensive Care Unit. He announced he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor last month.

Bill Gerber was an active member of Fairfield politics for over a decade, being elected to first selectman in 2023. He worked in the financial services sector for more than 30 years.

He did more than help his community; he served his constituents. He dedicated himself to his post and gave back to those in need.

After his son Teddy died in 2010 to a rare type of cancer, Bill Gerber and his wife Jessica, and their two children, have raised more than $1.4 million for pediatric cancer research through their annual fundraisers at St. Baldrick's.

As word spread of Gerber's death on Tuesday, memorials began to flood social media

"On behalf of the Trumbull Democrats, we send our love and deepest sympathies to the entire Gerber family, the group posted on Facebook. "Bill was a fantastic man, leader, community member, and father. Please hold his family in your thoughts."

Selectman Christine Vitale was chosen to take over for Gerber when he stepped back last month to give his all to fight the cancer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.