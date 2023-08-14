Fairfield Fire Truck Hit By Speeding Pickup At Crash Scene

The incident took place in Fairfield around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 in the southbound lanes of the highway.

The Fairfield Fire Department responded to the report of a vehicle crash with injuries at Exit 21 and Mill Plain Road, said Fairfield Fire Department officials.

Engine 4 was traveling on the southbound side and stopped realizing the vehicle was on fire and unknown if it was occupied.

At the same time, Rescue 1 arrived on the southbound side and the driver positioned the vehicle on a defensive angle to protect the Connecticut State Police and Fairfield firefighters who were on the scene extinguishing the fire and rendering patient care.

While operating at the initial two-vehicle crash, a pickup truck traveling in the left breakdown lane at a high rate of speed struck Rescue I, fire officials said.

Due to its defensive blocking position, Rescue 1 was able to keep the pickup from striking any of the emergency personnel who were operating at the initial crash scene.

Personnel attempted to check the driver of the vehicle that struck Rescue 1 when it reversed into traffic, state police were able to stop the truck and prevent the driver from leaving.

State Police investigating the cause of the crash.

Rescue 1 sustained significant damage to its left side and will be removed from service until repairs can be made.

Fairfield Fire Assistant Chief Sherwood said the crash reminds everyone how important it is to remember the "Move Over" law.

“This is a very important reminder of the dangers that first responders face every day while operating on the highways," he said.

