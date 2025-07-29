Lazaro Pomeraniec, of Westport, faces two additional counts of sexual assault following his arrest on Monday, July 28. The new charges stem from separate incidents involving other patients, according to Fairfield police.

Pomeraniec voluntarily surrendered his medical license after his initial arrest on June 24, when he was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, Fairfield police said.

He was being held on $200,000 bond, authorities said. It's unclear if he has been released. Pomeraniec is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 8.

"The Fairfield Police Department takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and remains committed to investigating such matters fully and professionally," police said.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact investigators.

