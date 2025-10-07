Fairfield County, 2 Others In Stage 2 Drought, Gov. Lamont Says: What That Means For You

A Stage 2 drought marks an “emerging drought event” that could affect drinking water, farms, and the environment. It is the second of five stages under the state’s drought plan. Stage 5 is the most extreme.

The state is asking residents and businesses to conserve water by shutting off automatic sprinklers, fixing leaky faucets, and following local conservation requests.

Officials also warn that those relying on private wells or ponds to stay alert to falling water levels, since conditions can vary widely from town to town.

“The lack of rain over these last several months has impacted all of Connecticut, and in particular the regions around Fairfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties,” Lamont said. “The purpose of increasing these counties to Stage 2 is to raise awareness that as this lack of rain continues, there is a possibility that this emerging drought event could intensify.”

The move follows a recommendation from the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, which met earlier this week to assess rainfall, groundwater, reservoir levels, and fire danger. The group includes officials from several state agencies, along with federal partners like the National Weather Service.

Office of Policy and Management Undersecretary Martin Heft, who chairs the workgroup, said, “We have experienced drier than normal conditions this summer and continuing into the fall. Across New England, we have been witnessing drought conditions. We must begin early steps now to mitigate the potential for harm should the drought be prolonged.”

The last time Connecticut issued drought advisories was when all eight counties reached Stage 2 in 2024.

More information on the state’s drought plan and current conditions is available at portal.ct.gov/Water/Drought/Drought-Home

