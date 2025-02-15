Expect To See Former 'SNL' Cast Members With CT Ties During 50th Anniversary Show

No native of the Nutmeg State has ever been among the "Not Ready for Prime Time Players," but two performers with state ties who made big impacts on the iconic NBC sketch show are scheduled to appear on the Sunday, Feb. 16, anniversary show.

Those are Kevin Nealon and Bobby Moynihan.

Nealon — born in Texas but raised in Bridgeport — was part of the NBC series from 1986 until 1995 alongside some of the show's biggest stars. While he appeared in several famous sketches, Nealon is best known as the host of one of the series' most enduring segments, the satirical news feature "Weekend Update," from 1991 through 1994.

Nealon gave fans a tour of his Bridgeport memories in 2023 while visiting for a stand-up show.

Moynihan graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in acting. The New York native became a fan favorite on "Saturday Night Live" from 2008 through 2017 before leaving for Hollywood.

He's best remembered for his character Drunk Uncle on "Weekend Update."

Both actors have had lengthy Hollywood careers after leaving the show.

Moynihan starred in several sitcoms and films, and Nealon recently found success with his podcast "Hiking With Kevin," where he walks and talks with fellow celebrities — often former "SNL" castmates — about their careers.

They aren't the only "Saturday Night Live" alumni with Connecticut ties.

Gilda Radner, one of the show's most beloved stars, lived in Stamford with her husband, comedy legend Gene Wilder, before she died in 1989.

The "Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC and stream on Peacock. The star-studded three-hour special will feature scores of former cast members, countless celebrity guests, and several high-profile musical performances.

