Emily Long, 34, was found dead inside her Madbury home on Aug. 18 alongside her husband, Ryan Long, 48, and their two young children, ages 8 and 6. Police said the children and husband were shot and killed before Emily turned the gun on herself. A toddler in the home was found unharmed.

Before the tragedy, Emily had shared videos on TikTok about her struggles with depression and isolation.

She referred to herself online as a “Brain Cancer Wife,” a reference to Ryan’s recent diagnosis with brain cancer.

New allegations now suggest mounting financial and legal strains may have added to the family’s troubles.

Derek Fisher, owner of Wing-Itz, the chicken wing chain where Emily worked as director of operations, told WCVB he discovered she had taken more than $660,000 from the company.

He reported the alleged theft to police on Aug. 11.

“I felt I had no other option than to go to law enforcement,” Fisher told the outlet. “We noticed there were a lot of handwritten checks being deposited into her bank account.”

Fisher said an accountant discovered the alleged scheme, which he claims began in January 2023 and lasted until last month, he told WCVB.

Fisher added he had been aware of Ryan’s illness and tried to give Emily grace during the difficult time, but he expected her to repay the money.

He won't try to recoup his alleged losses from the Long's estate. He says he wants it to go to their surviving son.

“Anything that’s left should go to that child,” Fisher told the outlet. “He deserves all of it. It’s not fair to him. He didn’t make this happen, and he didn’t deserve this.”

