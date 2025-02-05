Duo Accused Of Sparking Fairfield's Heritage Square Plaza Fire, Causing $400K In Damages: Cops

Samuel Archer, 19, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Henry Hirsch, 20, of Ridgefield, are accused of deliberately lighting dry leaves on fire inside the stairwell at Heritage Square Plaza in Fairfield on Dec. 7, authorities said.

What began as a reckless act quickly turned into a major fire, officials said.

Fire crews rushed to 1700 Post Road around 4:30 p.m. The flames spread from the stairwell, sending thick smoke through the building. First responders acted fast, evacuating everyone inside and preventing the fire from spreading to nearby businesses, police said.

No one was hurt, but the damage was extensive.

Archer was arrested on Feb. 2, and Hirsch was taken into custody the next day. Both face third-degree arson and second-degree reckless endangerment charges. They were each released on a $50,000 bond, authorities said.

